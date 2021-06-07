Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend, and as usual Reusse is furious about something. This time: The Twins' decision to call off Saturday's game because of the threat of rain, which in his estimation was a thinly veiled attempt to rest pitchers and create more favorable matchups. Rand agreed, and both of them think it's a bad message to send to fans who showed up Saturday at Target Field, particularly those who traveled from far away to get there.

6:00: If the Twins are going to make the season interesting, they'll need to have a big series starting Monday in Chicago. Third baseman Josh Donaldson is trying to get them fired up, and he delivered Sunday with a home run as the Twins won the series against Cleveland and improved to 19-15 since a dreadful 14-28 start.

11:00: We got hosed! Sort of. And former Twin Hector Santiago ejected for sticky stuff in his glove.

20:00: Minnesota is the center of the Summer Olympics. With half of the women's gymnastics team and a host of others hailing from this state, it will be a Games to remember locally.

24:00: Stanley Cup Finals look ahead.

29:00: Sylvia Fowles appreciation after two monster games help get the Lynx back to .500 after their 0-4 start.

