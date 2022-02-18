What were first impressions of the new guy? What could you really glean from answers about the future of quarterback Kirk Cousins? What kind of change will come with O'Connell, and which players will that affect? What about a 3-4 defensive front under new coordinator Ed Donatell? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss on this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.
