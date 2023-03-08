Plymouth police have arrested a 19-year-old Brooklyn Park man in the fatal shooting of another young man over the weekend.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man killed Tuesday as Abraham Archie-Boy Barbly, 20, of Brooklyn Center.
Police found Barbly with gunshot wounds just before 11 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 5800 block of Oakview Lane N. in Plymouth. First responders treated Barbly but he died there.
The suspect is being held at Hennepin County Jail on probable cause murder. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Plymouth Police Department Tip Line at 763-509-5177.
