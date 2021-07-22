Plymouth police on Thursday released a more specific description of the vehicle involved in a road-rage fatal shooting this month on Hwy. 169.

Authorities are looking for a silver Chevrolet Suburban LT made between 2015 and 2020, according to a news release.

The victim, Jay Boughton was shot in the head at around 10 p.m. July 6 south of County Road 9 as he was driving his teenage son home from a baseball game.

A series of video clips show the shooter's vehicle heading west on Interstate 694 near N. Snelling Avenue in Arden Hills before exiting onto southbound Hwy. 169 and then pulling up on the left and briefly pacing Boughton's vehicle before the shooting.

Police say the traffic altercation "escalated quickly" and that the shooter may have killed Boughton over something as minor as a lane change.

Anyone who saw the suspect's vehicle in Arden Hills on Snelling Avenue south of I-694 or traveling westbound along 694 is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip at crimestoppersmn.org.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759