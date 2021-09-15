If you don't see an audio player, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Opinion
Playing Politics: Woodward's bombshell book on Trump
Among the reporter's revelations are that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff phoned his Chinese counterpart twice to reassure him during the final weeks of the president's administration. Hear the "Playing Politics" analysis from WCCO Radio's Chad Hartman and the Star Tribune Editorial Board's Scott Gillespie and John Rash.
Thomas L. Friedman
Has America changed the Mideast? Or has it changed us?
We've adopted the worst trait — tribalism.
Noah Feldman
Take religious objectors' word for their sincerity
If you say that your conscience requires you not to be vaccinated, then no one else is in a position to tell you that your conscience is wrong,
Letters
Readers Write: Wake boats, 9/11 commemorations
We're not against fun, just danger and property damage.
Editorial
Considering ivermectin? Enroll in clinical trial
Taking the drug in safe doses to aid COVID research is far preferable to a do-it-yourself approach.