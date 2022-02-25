A semitrailer truck driver struck and killed a pickup driver who was stopped on a western Minnesota interstate, authorities said Friday.

The crash occurred about 7:20 p.m. Thursday on eastbound Interstate 94 south of Dalton in Otter Tail County, the State Patrol said.

Authorities have yet to explain why the pickup truck was stopped in a lane of traffic.

The pickup's driver, a 53-year-old man from West Kelowna, British Columbia, has yet to be identified. The patrol said he did not have on his seat belt at the time of the wreck.

The semi's driver, 49-year-old Ephrem Ayalow Wendirad, of Toronto, was not hurt.