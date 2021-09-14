A pickup truck driver strayed into the opposite lane on a road in Anoka County early Tuesday and was killed in a collision with a semitrailer truck, authorities said.
The crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on NW. Viking Boulevard near Cedar Drive in Oak Grove, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.
The man driving the pickup was heading west, crossed the centerline and hit the eastbound semi, the Sheriff's Office said.
Emergency responders declared the man dead at the scene. The driver of the big rig was not hurt. Their identities have yet to be released.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
