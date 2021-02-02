A pickup truck driver hit a tree and was killed near Nisswa, Minn., authorities said Tuesday.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office located the crash about 9:25 p.m. Monday near the intersection of County Road 18 and Wedgewood Road in Lake Edward Township.
Emergency responders declared the 29-year-old motorist from Nisswa dead at the scene.
Authorities have yet to address what led to the pickup leaving eastbound County Road 18 before crashing.
Paul Walsh
