A pickup truck driver was killed when he crossed into the path of a semitrailer truck on a northwestern Minnesota highway, authorities said.
The crash occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday in Lake Park Township on Hwy. 10 about 12 miles northwest of Detroit Lakes, Minn., the State Patrol said.
According to the patrol:
A 75-year-old man from Lake Park was waiting at a stop sign on a northbound frontage road, where he began to cross eastbound Hwy. 10. The semi hit the pickup broadside.
The pickup driver’s identity was scheduled to be released Tuesday.
The semi driver, 46-year-old Duane J. Klinkner of Staples, Minn., was not hurt.
