Researchers seek Native American school graves in Nebraska
The bodies of more than 80 Native American children are buried at the former Genoa Indian Industrial School in central Nebraska. But for decades, the location of the student cemetery has been a mystery. Read more here.
Politics
Minnesota's DFL lawmakers vow progress on fighting climate change
With a trifecta in state government, Democrats are eyeing an update to Minnesota's energy standards, with a goal of carbon-free power by 2040
www.startribune.com
Photos: Roosevelt High School culinary arts program
Ben Rengstorf is the culinary arts teacher at Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis.
Sports
Live at 7:20 p.m.: It's Vikings vs. Patriots on Thanksgiving night with Gameview
The Vikings and Patriots cap today's NFL games. Tap here for play-by-play, detailed in-game statistics and box scores from the games played earlier today.
Vikings
Scoggins: Vikings appear ready for Patriots. If they are, credit O'Connell
In his first real test, first-year coach Kevin O'Connell needs to set the tone this week after the Dallas Debacle. If he succeeds and the Vikings win ... what Dallas Debacle?