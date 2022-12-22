More from Star Tribune
Outdoors
Two holiday rites (Christmas and a bird census) make the season bright for some.
What to know about the Christmas Bird Count in Minnesota and how to play a part.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Gophers women's basketball defeats Eastern Illinois
The University of Minnesota Gophers defeated the Eastern Illinois Panthers 59-48 in a nonconference basketball matinee.
Weather
Arctic air on the way: Tonight 'will take a turn for the worse'
A blizzard warning went into effect Thursday afternoon west of the Mississippi River, while a winter storm warning covers areas east of the river. Several cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, have declared snow emergencies.
www.startribune.com
Evening forecast: Low of minus-10; dangerously cold with growing winds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
www.startribune.com
Fire displaces five from south Minneapolis duplex
The cause of the fire has not been determined. Officials are continuing to investigate, and the Red Cross was brought in to assist the displaced residents with temporary housing.