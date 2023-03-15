More from Star Tribune
Politics Fate of gun control, marijuana and Social Security tax repeal uncertain in Minnesota Senate
Photography
Photos: Iranian festival of fire celebrated in Minnesota
The South Cornelia Neighborhood Association is celebrating Chaharshanbe Suri with the Minnesota Committee in Support of a Democratic Iran. Chaharshanbe Suri is an Iranian festival of fire celebrated on the eve of the last Wednesday of the year, on the ancient Zoroastrian calendar. It is the first festivity of Nowruz (the Iranian New Year).
Josie R. Johnson honored at University of Minnesota
Josie R. Johnson was awarded the Regents Award during a ceremony at McNamara Alumni Center on the University of Minnesota campus. She was a civil rights leader and a former professor.
Minnetonka defeats Edina to win 2A championship
Minnetonka won 2-1 against Edina to earn the 2A state hockey championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Photos: Mahtomedi topples Warroad in second OT for 1A boys hockey title
The Zephyrs ended the Warriors' unbeaten run in the championship game, which was sent to overtime when Mahtomedi scored an empty-net goal.
Bud Grant dies at 95
Bud Grant, legendary Minnesota sports figure and Vikings coach, has died at age 95.