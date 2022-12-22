More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
Assistant, deputy chief ranks at St. Paul Police lacks Black officers
Advocates express concern, while the department says young officers are advancing their careers early.
Twins
Reusse: Twins great Jim Kaat finally enjoying life as a Hall of Fame pitcher
Though he may not be a common local sight like Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat is also basking in the Hall of Famer lifestyle.
Local
'Life-threatening' cold has shelters and outreach workers scrambling to get homeless inside
Emergency measures are being rolled out across the state, as county agencies and nonprofits try to prevent people from getting seriously ill or dying in the cold.
Fire displaces five from south Minneapolis duplex
The cause of the fire has not been determined. Officials are continuing to investigate, and the Red Cross was brought in to assist the displaced residents with temporary housing.
Vikings
Vikings' Bradbury to miss third game with back injury; Dantzler questionable again
Bradbury, the starting center, did not practice this week after aggravating a lower back injury.