AUGUSTA, GA. – He's 52. He looks thin, especially in the face. He's a year away from missing the Masters because of personal issues, some related to his attacks on and departure from the PGA Tour.

In the third round of the Masters, he shot a 75, ending any realistic hope of contending.

Then Phil Mickelson does what he so often does, and defied expectations.

Sometimes he does so by hitting a ball stuck behind a tree with a driver. Sometimes he does so by playing almost incomprehensibly good golf when least expected.

Sunday, Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion, shot his lowest final round ever at this tournament, a 65, to finish in a tie for second with Brooks Koepka, four shots behind winner Jon Rahm.

He is the oldest golfer ever to win a major, and now he looks like he could win another at an age when most are happy to be competing on the Champions Tour and riding a golf cart.

"I'm hopeful that this catapults me into playing the rest of the year the way I believe I'm capable of playing,'' he said. "I made some noise.''

When Mickelson is talkative, the conversation could go anywhere. Sunday night, he talked of revamping his diet because of the severe form of arthritis he has dealt with. He explained that while other golfers have bulked up or trained for maximum speed, he has emphasized "elasticity'' and joint health, which is why he drinks a coffee-based elixir that contains antioxidants and vitamins.

Sunday, to keep his focus, he had his brother and caddie, Tim, tell him "Dad jokes'' and engage in conversation. "It's been awhile since I've been able to focus the way I want to,'' he said. "A lot of it is just things that I need to do off the golf course, too, diet, exercise, so forth, to help with brain function and things like that.

"But you know, additives in coffee is a big thing for me. Things I eat on the golf course are a big thing. All those things factor in. My brother did a great job on the bag this week. When my focus was kind of waning, he would tell me some stories, tell me some dad jokes and just kind of got me refocused and more present. And again, I think that's the biggest challenge for me lately because I feel like I'm executing a lot of shots, but I just need to be a little bit more present.''

Earlier in the week, he drew a muted response around the course, a shocking development for someone who used to draw a massive and enthusiastic gallery. Sunday, he earned loud and familiar cheers with his daring and creative shot-making.

"I think when you come here to Augusta, you end up having a sense of gratitude,'' he said. "It's hard not to, right? This is what we strive for. There's kind of a calm that comes over you; the fact that we get to play and compete in this Masters, and I think we've all been very appreciative of that.

"I know after missing last year, to be here this year, it means a lot to me and it means a lot to me to be a part of this tournament going forward.''