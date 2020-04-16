The PGA Tour on Thursday adjusted its summer schedule by moving Jack Nicklaus’ The Memorial tournament to the July week before the 3M Open in Blaine and the World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude’s Invitational to the week after it.

Tour officials did so to make room for events originally scheduled for late May or June that now have been pushed back: The Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit and the Memorial in Columbus, Ohio, have been moved to June or early July. The RBC Heritage Classic, originally scheduled for this month, now will be played on the original U.S. Open dates in mid-June.

The RBC Canadian Open has been canceled. The Schwab Challenge on June 8-14 will be the first tournament played when the PGA Tour resumes.

That moves both the Memorial and the WGC-FedEx St. Jude’s back into what were open dates created last week when the British Open was canceled and the golf competition at the canceled Tokyo Olympics wasn’t immediately replaced.

The 3M Open remains scheduled for July 20-26 at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

3M Open Executive Director Hollis Cavner said he expects players in an abbreviated season to play four consecutive tournaments — starting with The Memorial tournament through the PGA Championship in San Francisco Aug. 3-9 — and then take a week off before starting the playoffs.

“I think we will have a good field,” Cavner said.

For now, the PGA Tour plans to play the first four events once the schedule resumes in Fort Worth without spectators. The John Deere Classic in Illinois, set for two weeks before the 3M Open, is now set to be the first tournament played in front of fans. The Tour said Thursday that it will continually review coronavirus protocols that could be implement at events to “ensure health and well-being for all involved.”

“We will resume competition only when — working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities — it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.