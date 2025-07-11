Where CEOs live becomes source of debate as companies tighten in-office policies

Return to office mandates are on the rise, leading many people to ask: What about the CEO?
Starbucks, for example, ended its remote work policy for corporate headquarters staff in 2023. But the Seattle company was skewered last year when it granted its new CEO a remote work arrangement.
With the corporate zeitgeist shifting toward in-office quotas, the debate is spilling into chat boards and in private conversations.
Minnesota’s business luminaries are split on the debate.
“I just think there is no substitute for that engagement, that personal engagement,” said Bill George, a former Medtronic CEO who taught executive leadership at Harvard University for 20 years.
“I think the idea of the aloof CEO is really dead.”
For CEOs of large, multinational companies, however, Myles Shaver is not convinced it matters.
“The CEO’s job is to oversee the entire enterprise,” said Shaver, a professor at University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management who wrote a book on Minnesota’s headquarters economy.