Q: How can I keep my dog from digging?

A: This is a common issue that dog owners face, but it can be fixed with a little time and planning. While certain breeds, particularly terriers, tend to dig more because it’s in their genes, dogs also dig as an outlet for frustration when they are left alone outside in the backyard. Digging provides something to do when an active, intelligent dog is bored out of his mind.

If you want to keep your yard intact, here are some things to try:

• Providing mental and physical stimulation through daily play and training sessions is the best thing you can do for a bored dog. Also, make sure that your four-legged friends get plenty of exercise to release their energy.

• Try making a digging pit in your yard that is basically an acceptable place for your dog to dig. Burying bones or favorite toys will help your dog learn that this place is an approved digging area.

• In hot weather, some dogs will dig to try to expose cool earth for them to lie on and lower their body temperature. You can avoid this by bringing your dog inside so that it doesn’t have to handle the heat on its own. If you don’t want to give your dog access to your whole house while you’re gone, designate a climate-controlled area with water and toys for your pooch to stay.

• Try to remove temptations in your yard. The more temptations there are, the harder it is for a dog to resist digging. If you have a garden, remove fresh dirt from your dog’s reach with a fence or some sort of covering. Don’t let your dog see you digging and gardening, because this can reinforce that bad behavior. In addition, remove any bones or objects your dog has buried in the yard as well as any attractive smells.

Tribune News Service