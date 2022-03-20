Brooklyn Park police have launched an investigation after a person was found dead in Shingle Creek on Sunday.
According to the department, police found the person in the creek around 2:45 pm. Hennepin County's Medical Examiners Office and Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.
Additional information will be provided later, a police alert said.
