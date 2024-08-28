Percival Everett, Louise Erdrich and Jason Reynolds among finalists for $50,000 Kirkus Prizes

Steve Coll's ''The Achilles Trap: Saddam Hussein, the CIA, and the Origins of America's Invasion of Iraq'' and Adam Higginbotham's ''Challenger: A True Story of Heroism And Disaster on the Edge of Space'' are nonfiction nominees, along with Tessa Hull's ''Feeding Ghosts: A Graphic Memoir,'' Olivia Laing's ''The Garden Against Time: In Search of a Common Paradise,'' Shefali Luthra's ''Undue Burden: Life and Death Decisions in Post-Roe America'' and Carvell Wallace's ''Another Word for Love: A Memoir.''