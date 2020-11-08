SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico's pro-statehood New Progressive Party won a majority of votes to become the U.S. territory's next governor, according to official preliminary results released late Saturday.
Pierluisi received nearly 33% of the votes with more than 406,800 ballots, compared with nearly 32%, or more than 389,800 votes, obtained by Carlos Delgado of the Popular Democratic Party, which supports the current territorial status, with 100% of precincts reporting.
The results come four days after Puerto Rico held general elections, an unusual delay blamed on a record number of early and absentee votes that overwhelmed officials.
