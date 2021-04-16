A man from Lake Crystal, Minn., was killed Thursday night after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 94 in downtown St. Paul.
Nicholas Hunt, 38, was involved in a crash with another vehicle on southbound Interstate 35E near I-94 about 8:30 p.m. Hunt got out of his vehicle and ran down an embankment into the lanes of westbound I-94 where he was hit by another vehicle, the State Patrol said.
Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene.
Neither the driver nor a passenger in the car that hit Hunt were hurt, the patrol said.
Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768
