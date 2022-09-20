A pedestrian was hit and killed in Brooklyn Center by a driver who has yet to be located, officials said Tuesday.
The crash occurred Monday night in the 6600 block of N. Dupont Avenue, around the corner from Brooklyn Center High School, police said.
"We have the car but haven't made any arrests yet," said Police Cmdr. Garett Flesland.
Flesland said he would be disclosing further details later Tuesday.
