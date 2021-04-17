A woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Hopkins.

Officers were called to Mainstreet and N. 15th Avenue at 6:35 p.m. on a report of a motor vehicle-pedestrian crash, according to Hopkins police. Upon arrival, they found the woman deceased.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving, police said.

The victim's name will be released by the Hennepin County Examiner's Office.