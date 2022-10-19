Mark Walchirk, chief executive of Patterson Cos., resigned from the company after a board investigation determined he "violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment regarding an encounter with an employee."

The resignation, announced last week, was effective immediately. Don Zurbay, the company's chief financial officer, was named president and CEO.

"Patterson is committed to cultivating a people-first culture where every employee is treated with respect and those standards apply to every member of the organization," said John Buck, Patterson's board chairman, in a release on the news. "Immediately upon becoming aware of the allegation, the independent directors conducted a comprehensive investigation with the support of independent, outside legal counsel and determined that Mark could not remain in his leadership position."

Zurbay joined Patterson in June 2018. He was previously a vice president and CFO at St. Jude Medical before that company was acquired by Abbott Laboratories.

"I'm excited to continue to work closely with the board and the rest of the management team in my new role to build on our strong momentum and capitalize on the many opportunities ahead," Zurbay said in the release.

Patterson's controller and vice president of finance, Kevin Barry, was named interim CFO.

The company said in a related Securities and Exchange Commission filing that Walchirk's actions "did not relate to the company's operations or the integrity of the company's financial statements."

Patterson, based in Mendota Heights, distributes equipment and supplies to the dental, veterinary and animal health markets. Walchirk was president and CEO since November 2017, when he was hired from the pharmaceutical business of McKesson Corp.

Since the board investigation determined that Walchirk had violated company policy, his remaining unvested stock options, restricted stock and performance-based stock units have been forfeited. He also forfeits 30 days of base pay.

According to the most recent proxy for the fiscal year ended April 30, Walchirk had received options and restricted stock awards worth $4.7 million. He stands to forfeit those awards.