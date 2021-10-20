A Twin Cities truck driver struck an SUV from behind on Interstate 94 in St. Michael and was killed, authorities said.
The collision occurred about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday on westbound I-94 at Hwy. 241, according to the State Patrol.
The truck driver was identified as Dean P. Johnson, 62, of Maple Grove. The patrol said Johnson did not have his seat belt on at the time of the crash.
After hitting the SUV, Johnson's truck hit a barrier near the exit to Hwy. 241 and then rolled on its side, the patrol said.
The SUV's driver, Christina M. Dayou, 37, of Fargo, was not injured, according to the patrol.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Kenosha police: Shooting that killed 3 was domestic-related
Three people are dead and two others critically wounded following a shooting at a home in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha, police said.
St. Cloud
GREAT Theatre founder to step down next year
The nonprofit's board plans to form a search committee for a successor.
Local
In tense meeting, Minnesota township maintains road to family's home has ceased to exist
The gravel road to the Crisman home outside Mora will not be reopened.
Nation
Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre
Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday to murdering 17 people during a rampage at his former high school in Parkland, Florida, leaving a jury to decide whether he will be executed for one of the nation's deadliest school shootings.
Local
BCA releases most of its case file in Winston Smith shooting
The case file does not yet contain body camera and dash camera footage from officers responding after the shooting because it has not yet been fully redacted, said BCA spokesperson Jill Oliveira. The shooting was not captured on any type of video.