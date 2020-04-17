The State Patrol is asking for help in finding a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this month in Maplewood.
Susan Sina, 67, was crossing Century Avenue/Hwy. 120 between 10th and 15th streets about 9:15 p.m. April 2 when she was struck by two vehicles. The driver of a northbound Buick involved in the crash stopped at the scene, but a southbound SUV did not, the State Patrol said.
Sina died at the scene, the patrol said.
Troopers describe the SUV as a dark-colored 2006-2015 Honda Pilot. The vehicle may not have any damage because it is believed the driver ran over Sina rather than hitting her.
Anyone with information is asked to call the patrol at 651-539-1149.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
With coronavirus case, anxiety spreads through homeless shelter in northeast Minneapolis
A small shelter struggles with little support to contain a coronavirus outbreak.
Minneapolis
Man fighting for life after shooting in Folwell neighborhood of Minneapolis
"He's in pretty bad shape," activist says; police have made no arrests in case.
Coronavirus
As pandemic drives surge of interest in wills, Minnesota lawyers navigate social distancing and the law
The pandemic is spurring Minnesotans to draw up their wills, lawyers say.
Coronavirus
Trump-backed rally urges Gov. Tim Walz to 'Liberate Minnesota'
About 800 protesters gathered at the gates of the governor's residence to end stay-at-home orders.
Coronavirus
Walz: Moves to open up will be gradual ones
While the debate about stay-at-home continues, Minnesota on Friday reported some of the largest one-day increases in confirmed cases and deaths.