The State Patrol is asking for help in finding a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this month in Maplewood.

Susan Sina, 67, was crossing Century Avenue/Hwy. 120 between 10th and 15th streets about 9:15 p.m. April 2 when she was struck by two vehicles. The driver of a northbound Buick involved in the crash stopped at the scene, but a southbound SUV did not, the State Patrol said.

Sina died at the scene, the patrol said.

Troopers describe the SUV as a dark-colored 2006-2015 Honda Pilot. The vehicle may not have any damage because it is believed the driver ran over Sina rather than hitting her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the patrol at 651-539-1149.