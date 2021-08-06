A 17-year-old driver died before dawn Friday in a single-vehicle crash on a south metro interstate, according to authorities.
The wreck occurred about 4 a.m. on westbound I-494 near Pilot Knob Road in Mendota Heights, the State Patrol said.
The driver was identified by the patrol as Naejiana Derajai Smith, of Oakdale.
The right and center lanes were closed for about 2 hours as emergency personnel cleared the scene, the patrol said.
The driver, from Oakdale, left the interstate to the right into a ditch, hit a guardrail and then a pole, according to the patrol.
PAUL WALSH
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
One dead in Renville, Minn., shooting
A man died before a helicopter could take him to a hospital, authorities said.
East Metro
Suspected drunken driver flees deputy in W. Wisconsin, crashes and kills passenger
The chase lasted for several miles late at night, the Sheriff's Office said.
Local
Mpls. police justified in fatal shooting of Dolal Idd, says Dakota County attorney
Idd's father and activists called for a second review.
Local
As mourners gather a month later, Plymouth police press search for road rage shooter
"Our detectives are extremely busy," said the police chief, who gave no update on any progress in making an arrest.
Business
Bartmann Group of restaurants to pay overdue wages, OT pay after Minnesota AG investigation
The restaurant group owed more than $230,000 in unpaid wages.