Slippery roads may have led to a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead Monday on Hwy. 212 in Carver County.

Jeritt Piotter, 50, was killed in the wreck, which occurred about 6 a.m. in Dahlgren Township. Piotter was driving east when his Dodge Dart slid across the centerline and collided with a westbound transit van, the State Patrol said.

Piotter, of Chaska, was wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

The driver of the transit van, identified by the patrol as Craig Matuska, was not critically hurt. He was taken to 212 Medical Center in Chaska. Matuska, 45, of Apple Valley, was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The highway was covered in snow and ice at the time of the wreck. The road was closed for about 2 hours while authorities investigated.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768