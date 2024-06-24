After a week off, the podcast returns with host Michael Rand and Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse catching up on all they missed.

They start with the Twins, who Reusse boldly says are better than they were a year ago even if we haven't figured them out yet. More starting pitching depth and quality will be a key to unlocking their true potential this season.

From there, it is quite a journey from flooded ballparks to gymnastics to big spending in college athletics to Reusse's radical solution for the aging Williams Arena. Plus a little NBA and NHL draft talk as well.

