After a VERY eventful week away, host Michael Rand plays catch-up on all the big Minnesota sports news with Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse. Topics of discussion include:
- The Twins continuing to win (and frustrate) Reusse even after losing pitching coach Wes Johnson to LSU in the middle of the season.
- The blockbuster Timberwolves acquisition of Rudy Gobert and what it means.
- Big Ten expansion to the West Coast.
