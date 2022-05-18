A passenger in a pickup truck was killed in a crash in southwestern Minnesota, authorities said Wednesday.
The wreck occurred at about 8:55 p.m. Tuesday along southbound Hwy. 30 to the west of Pipestone in Sweet Township, the State Patrol said.
A 52-year-old woman in the pickup died, the patrol said. The driver, a 58-year-old man, survived. Both are from Pipestone.
The pickup went off the highway to the left and rolled, the patrol said.
Their identities have yet to be released.
