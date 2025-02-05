The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

2. Parker McCollum: After releasing only two major label albums, this post-bro country Texan is stepping up to headline in arenas with his What Kinda Man Tour. That’s a quick ascent for the 32-year-old country star who admires George Strait and John Mayer and shares dimpled good looks with both of them. McCollum, who headlined at We Fest last year and performed at one of President Trump’s inaugural parties this year, is known for the No. 1 Nashville hits “Pretty Heart,” “To Be Loved by You” and “Burn It Down.” Every once in a while, he comes up with a killer lyric like “I tell myself that I should quit/but I don’t listen to drunks” from his 2022 hit “Handle on You.” Opening are Kameron Marlowe and William Beckmann. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Amsoil Arena, Duluth, and 7:30 p.m. Fri., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $30 and up, ticketmaster.com)