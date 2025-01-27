Pardons: A state law perspective

The statute imposing the unanimity requirement was the subject of litigation, first in Ramsey County District Court, where Judge Jennifer Fritsch, later to become the chief of the Court of Appeals, deemed the measure unconstitutional. But the state Supreme Court overturned that decision in 2022 in the case Shefa v. Ellison, in which Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison wanted to pardon an immigrant woman victim of domestic abuse in order to avoid her prospective deportation after she killed her spouse, but the third member of the pardon panel, Chief Justice Lorie Gildea, did not.