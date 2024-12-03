Hamas and Fatah are near an agreement on who will oversee postwar Gaza

Jibril Rajoub, secretary-general of Fatah's central committee, denounced the agreement, saying it was ''a mistake that we even accepted the principal of discussing this matter.'' He said the arrangement would entrench the division between the West Bank and Gaza by accepting two administrations. He said Hamas should instead let the Palestinian Authority retake administration of the territory. ''We represent the unity of the land and the government," he told journalists in the West Bank town of al-Bira.