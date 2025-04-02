Senate rebukes Trump's tariffs as some Republicans vote to halt taxes on Canadian imports

WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a resolution Wednesday night that would thwart President Donald Trump’s ability to impose tariffs on Canada, delivering him a rare rebuke just hours after the president unveiled sweeping plans to clamp down on international trade.
The Senate resolution, passed by a 51-48 vote tally, would end Trump’s emergency declaration on fentanyl that underpins tariffs on Canada. Trump earlier Wednesday announced orders — his so-called ‘’Liberation Day’’ — to impose import taxes on a slew of international trading partners, though Canadian imports for now were spared from new taxes.
The Senate’s legislation ultimately has little chance of passing the Republican-controlled House and being signed by Trump, but it showed the limits of Republican support for Trump’s vision of remaking the U.S. economy by restricting free trade. Many economists are warning that the plan could cause an economic contraction, and GOP senators are already watching with unease as Trump upends the United States’ relationship with the rest of the world.
Trump earlier Wednesday singled out the four Republicans — Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Rand Paul of Kentucky — who voted in favor of the resolution.
In a social media post just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Trump said the four ‘’will hopefully get on the Republican bandwagon, for a change, and fight the Democrats wild and flagrant push to not penalize Canada for the sale, into our Country, of large amounts of Fentanyl.‘’
To justify the tariffs, Trump has argued that Canada is not doing enough to stop illegal drugs from entering the northern border. Customs and Border Protection seized 43 pounds of fentanyl in its northern border sector during the 2024 fiscal year, and since January, authorities have seized less than 1.5 pounds, according to federal data. Meanwhile, at the southern border, authorities seized over 21,000 pounds last year.
‘‘This is not about fentanyl. It’s about tariffs. It’s about a national sales tax on American families,‘’ Sen. Tim Kaine, the Virginia Democrat who initiated the resolution, said at at news conference Wednesday.
Democrats argued that Trump is using the tariffs to pay for tax cuts that would benefit the wealthy, but will make it more expensive to build homes, disrupt industries and raise prices on imported grocery products. Kaine pointed to aluminum imported from Canada that is used by businesses ranging from pie makers to shipbuilders.