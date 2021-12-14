The University of Connecticut women's basketball announced Tuesday that sophomore star Paige Bueckers underwent a successful surgery on her left knee Monday afternoon.

The operation repaired the anterior tibial plateau fracture, as well as a previously undisclosed lateral meniscus tear, that Bueckers sustained during UConn's victory over Notre Dame on Dec. 5.

The school said Bueckers' estimated recovery time will be eight weeks.

That would place her potential return around the week of Feb. 7, if all goes to plan. With that timeline, the Huskies will have to complete the remainder of their nonconference schedule without their reigning national player of the year.

UConn has a 6-2 record and is 1-1 since Bueckers was injured. The Huskies dropped to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press rankings.