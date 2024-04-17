MILWAUKEE — Padres pitcher Michael King had his no-hit bid against the Brewers broken up Wednesday in the seventh inning on Willy Adames' single.

King, 28, who is 2-0, had struck out nine batters and walked two, both in the second inning. He had thrown 72 pitches.

The Padres and Brewers were tied at 0-0 in the middle of the eighth inning.

King gave up four earned runs in five innings in his previous start, April 12 at the Dodgers. On April 6, he threw seven scoreless innings in a win at the Giants, giving up four hits and striking out four.

King was a Yankee from 2019 through 2023. He was 4-8 with a 2.75 ERA in 2023, making nine starts in 49 appearances. The Padres acquired him in a seven-player trade in December.

