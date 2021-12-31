A once-vaunted standard for the Vikings run defense seemed to have been carried out the U.S. Bank Stadium doors by Rams running back Sony Michel, along with his 27 carries for 131 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss.

Los Angeles was the fourth offense to top 150 rushing yards against the Vikings this season, a concerning pattern for coach Mike Zimmer's defense entering Sunday night in Green Bay. Single-digit temperatures may lead both offenses to lean on their running games. And the Packers' tandem approach with running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon will stress any run defense, especially one trying to regroup.

"We know that is something we have to fix," cornerback Patrick Peterson said.

The Vikings have two regular season games left against the Packers and Bears to lower their current 4.7 yards allowed per carry, a mark that is tied for 27th and would be the franchise's worst since 2003. Attrition, particularly along the defensive line, has been a theme over the past two years during which the Vikings' run defense has struggled to form a consistent wall.

Vikings coaches and players are also crediting opposing offensive schemes. Linebacker Anthony Barr saw teammates being drawn into positions they "weren't comfortable" in by the Rams' pre-snap motions. He was taken out of a play by Rams receiver Van Jefferson running as a decoy as Michel ran for 11 yards in the third quarter.

"I think we made the necessary corrections to hopefully not have that happen again," Barr said. "Sometimes you have to tip your hat to an opponent for executing better than we did, and I think that was the situation."

Coaches and players credit the Packers offense in the same fashion. The Vikings haven't faced Green Bay's two-man backfield since early 2020 because Jones has missed the past two meetings. Jones and Dillon likely aren't atop Zimmer's list of Packers problems, but he knows they can take over a winter game like this.

"Obviously you've got the problems with Davante Adams, and [Allen] Lazard and, obviously, Rodgers, so we're going to have to mix up some things," Zimmer said. "But they're both really good backs, they both run really hard and they both catch the ball out of the backfield. It's a really good 1-2 punch, and I think it's really good for them in cold weather."

The Vikings defense has been mediocre against the run rather than big-play horrendous. They're still limiting the long run (20-plus yards), ranking top 10 in the league, and don't give up a ton of rushing touchdowns. But they can lose the line of scrimmage and give up 4-, 5-, 6-yard runs, not breaking through to tackle ball carriers early on plays.

Without a healthy Danielle Hunter defeating blocks, the Vikings have combined for just seven tackles for losses over the past three losses to the Rams, Lions and 49ers. Los Angeles' defense had eight tackles for losses against the Vikings alone.

Health has been an issue again. Nose tackle Michael Pierce has played as many games in December, four, as he did the first three months of the season. Hunter hasn't played since Oct. 31. Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson missed the 49ers loss on the COVID list. Barr has played in 11 of 31 games the past two years.

But Barr, the 29-year-old team captain, should've knocked on wood as he said his injured knee is a problem of the past coming off his first multi-interception game in the NFL.

"I'm at a point now where I'm playing freely," Barr said. "I feel the best I've felt in quite some time over the last few weeks. It's something I'll continue to be diligent with and continue to manage on my end. I felt like I've been able to play well when I've been on the field, so I just have to continue to do things that got me to this point."

The Vikings could use another big-time performance from Barr on Sunday night, when the frigid temperatures figure to set up a physical game.

"The run game becomes a little more important," Barr said. "So that'll be an emphasis, I'm sure, on both sides of the ball for us."