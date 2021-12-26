The Vikings had clawed their way back to the point where they entered Sunday's game in charge of their own playoff fate. They faced a Rams team coming off a Tuesday night game, and, in Matthew Stafford, a quarterback who rekindled many of his worst moments from his days with the Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium.

All it meant was a one-score loss, a chance to lament what could have been and a must-win game next Sunday night in the home of their biggest rival.

The Vikings fell 30-23, despite picking off Stafford three times and holding him to 197 passing yards. Their only turnover — a Kirk Cousins pass that bounced off K.J. Osborn's hands at the goal line and was intercepted by Rams linebacker Travin Howard — cost them a chance to tie the game in the first quarter, and the Vikings could never get closer than three points, as the Rams, who reassembled their offensive line before and during the game, ran for 159 yards.

It means the Vikings again failed in their attempt to get over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2019 season, and lost control of their playoff fate as the Eagles closed out a win over the Giants. The Vikings will need a win against the Packers at Lambeau Field next Sunday night to keep any realistic chance of a playoff trip alive.

The Rams built a 13-3 lead at halftime, more on the strength of their run game than the effectiveness of Stafford, who staked the Vikings to their only points of the first half with an interception and came close to throwing at least two more.

Los Angeles' first touchdown drive happened only after Cameron Dantzler dropped a chance when Stafford waited too long to throw a post route to Odell Beckham. The Rams drove the final 60 yards they need for a touchdown, with Sony Michel scoring from a yard out.

After evading a sack late in the first half, Stafford rolled to his left and tried to fire back across his body for Michel on the right side. The ball didn't escape Anthony Barr, who was lurking in coverage, and the Vikings took over at the Rams' 12 with a chance to make it 10-7.

BOXSCORE: Los Angeles Rams 30, Vikings 23

They could only manage a field goal, though, when Greg Gaines sacked Cousins on first down. Cousins hit Justin Jefferson for 5 yards on second down and found Adam Thielen for 6 on third down, but the Vikings had to settle for Greg Joseph's kick after Taylor Rapp pulled Thielen down by his ankles, aggravating the left high ankle sprain that kept him out the past two weeks.

On the Rams' final drive of the first half, Stafford hit seven of his first eight passes, but threw three goal-line fades, including one into triple coverage that Patrick Peterson and Kris Boyd had chances to intercept. The Rams kicked a field goal to end the first half up 13-3.

But after Michel — who'd run for 67 yards in the first two quarters — gained 5 on the first play of the third quarter, Stafford threw deep for Van Jefferson in double coverage, and the ball floated on him as he released it with pressure in his face. Xavier Woods picked it off for the Vikings' second takeaway of the day.

The Vikings could not score on that interception, so Stafford gave them another chance. His throw from his own 12 was tipped by Dalvin Tomlinson, and Barr corralled it for his second interception of the day, returning it to the Rams' 2 before Alexander Mattison powered his way into the end zone from two yards out to make it 13-10 with 11:07 left in the third quarter.

Minnesota was in position to drive for the lead after Stafford badly underthrew Beckham on a third-down corner route. But a Brian O'Neill false start — the first penalty accepted against either team — put the Vikings in a third-and-11, and after Cousins' third-down scramble came up short of a first down, disaster struck on Jordan Berry's punt.

Brandon Powell had time to set up his blocks down the right sideline, and Michael Hoecht got an important one on Kene Nwangwu to spring the punt returner lose. Powell did a flip into the end zone at the end of a 61-yard punt return that put the Rams back up by 10.

Then, after a Vikings drive stalled for a field goal, the Rams drove to midfield when Stafford hit Kupp along the Vikings' sideline. Cameron Dantzler stripped the ball from Kupp as they were heading out of bounds, but officials ruled Dantzler had already stopped Kupp's forward progress, ending the play before the fumble that Eric Kendricks recovered.

Forward progress, by rule, is not reviewable, so coach Mike Zimmer's challenge flag was met only with a denial by referee John Hussey as boos rained down from the U.S. Bank Stadium crowd.

The Rams finished their drive with Stafford hitting Beckham in the back corner of the end zone after the receiver's release beat Dantzler. The Vikings sped up their offensive tempo to answer with a touchdown that made it 27-20, as Cousins hit K.J. Osborn in the back of the end zone.

But with the Vikings in position to get off the field on third down, Kupp beat Mackensie Alexander, who fell down in coverage, and gained 37 yards on a catch-and-run. Matt Gay hit a field goal that put the Rams up 10 just before the two-minute warning.