Chanhassen-based IWCO Direct, which provides mass printing and direct-mail services, is closing its plant in Morrison County, resulting in 330 workers losing their jobs.

The plant in Little Falls will permanently shut down on or around Jan. 1, 2022, according to a notice filed this week with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

In its notice to DEED, the creative services and data analytics company attributed the closure to "a change in business needs."

IWCO did not return messages for comment.

The layoffs will happen in two phases, according to the DEED notice. Half of the employees will be terminated by Nov. 1, while the remaining workforce will operate at the plant until January.

The employees are not represented by a union.

The company reported having 2,400 employees between its Chanhassen headquarters and locations in Little Falls and Pennsylvania as of August 2020. IWCO Direct is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tennessee-based Steel Connect Inc.

"We apologize in advance for the impact this closure may have on the community," the company wrote in the notice to the state. "Operating out of Little Falls has been a positive experience for IWCO Direct."

The layoffs come at a time when IWCO is investing more in its digital products and services, as well as analytics. In June, the company announced a $50 million investment to accelerate its technology and digital capabilities, which include more digital presses. The investment includes facility optimization and implementation costs, the company said in a news release at the time.

The investment is the largest in the company's 52-year history.