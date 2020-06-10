DULUTH — The outdoor part of the Lake Superior Zoo is set to reopen Friday, after nearly three months of closure because of COVID-19.

Zoo officials announced the grounds will open at 25% capacity, with paw prints and arrows on the ground to guide traffic and accommodate social distancing. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks.

Operating hours for now will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with the last person let in at 4 p.m. The zoo will be closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The new one-way route through the zoo, entitled “Walk on the Wild Side” will include a chance to see a new exhibit of Alaskan brown bears named Tundra and Banks. Cafe orders will be available to go and visitors can purchase souvenirs at outdoor pop-up shops.

The zoo train, playground and indoor buildings will not be open. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own strollers, as stroller rentals will be closed.

The zoo reopening follows the reopening of the grounds of the Glensheen historic mansion this week.

Glensheen members and pre-purchase ticket holders will be welcomed in the first of three reopening phases, which started Monday. Glensheen managers are encouraging visitors to explore the grounds and hunt for one of ten coins hidden on the grounds each morning. Each coin will be good for a free general admission pass. They also welcome visitors to bring a picnic lunch to sit on the grounds and enjoy views of Lake Superior.