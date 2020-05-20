Bars and restaurants can open June 1 for outdoor dining services only under a revised COVID-19 response strategy, announced by Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday, that also allows for limited reopening of hair salons, campgrounds, and youth sports.

While COVID-19 remains a growing concern — causing 645 deaths and 17,670 lab-confirmed infections so far in Minnesota — Walz said these beloved summertime activities can take place amid the pandemic with appropriate precautions.

“While the virus won’t yet allow for business as usual, let’s do what we do best after winter in Minnesota and head outside. Whether it’s a Jucy Lucy, a plate of tamales, or a walleye dinner, Minnesotans can support their local restaurant by enjoying a socially distanced meal outdoors,” Walz said.

Indoor bars and restaurants will remain closed, but outdoor patios and serving areas will be allowed to open as long as they take steps to spread out groups of customers to reduce their risk of infecting one another with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Restaurants will be capped at 50 patrons at a time and must have workers wear masks. Patrons will be required to make reservations and encouraged to wear masks.

The state also is encouraging city governments to offer flexibility in zoning laws so restaurants can add or expand outdoor capacity.

“We are eager to see municipalities get a little creative here,” said Steve Grove, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Similarly, salons will only be allowed to operate at 25% capacity, and stylists will need to use masks and other safety protocols to protect themselves and their clients.

Minnesota had been under a statewide stay-at-home order that ended after 51 days on Monday, allowing retailers to reopen with social distancing practices in place, and any groups of no more than 10 people to gather.

Continued restrictions on bars and restaurants had caused tensions, though, including a lawsuit by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to halt an owner from prematurely reopening his Shady’s bars in Stearns County.

In a letter to Walz and Ellison on Wednesday, Senate Republicans raised concerns about Walz’s use of executive power and enforcement of business closures. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, asked why businesses violating the order could be charged with a gross misdemeanor and up to $25,000 in fines when state law stipulates that violating an executive order is only a misdemeanor.

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, took issue with the inequities caused by the restrictions: “What is the science that allows indoor salon services but restricts restaurants to outdoor seating? Why are churches limited to 10 people outdoors while hundreds of people can gather in the aisles of big box stores?”

The loosened restrictions come even as the pandemic is still peaking in Minnesota. The 29 deaths reported in the state due to COVID-19 on Wednesday was the second-highest single-day tally so far. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased as well — reaching 550 on Wednesday with 212 of those patients in intensive care.

The state has an immediate capacity of 1,261 ICU beds, but 1,034 were filled as of Wednesday by patients with COVID-19 or unrelated health problems. Another 1,124 ICU beds could be staffed and ready for patients within 72 hours, though.

The number of health care workers infected by COVID-19 also surpassed 2,000, and nurses represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association planned a protest march to the Capitol Wednesday night to call for more personal protective equipment and safety measures from state health officials and hospital leadership.

“We don’t have enough PPE to have it be used the proper way,” said Mary Turner, president of the union and a critical care nurse who treats COVID-19 patients at North Memorial Health Hospital.

Walz has long likened the state’s COVID-19 response to a dial that can be turned up or down as needed in response to the growth of COVID-19 cases and the burdens they place on the state’s hospitals.

The latest dial turn still leaves some restrictions in place — including of mass gathering events such as professional sports and full indoor religious services. It does allow for the limited return of youth sports practices, but not yet competitive games.

Churches have been planning in the meantime to work within the confines of the state’s restrictions. An e-mail from the Church of St. Joseph in West St. Paul indicated that it would be starting 10-person-only masses on Thursday, following consultations between Walz and state religious leaders.

Gyms would remain closed but could reopen in the next phase of the state’s plan, though the date for that next phase is not set. In that next phase, restaurants and bars could serve patrons indoors again at 50% capacity, and salons could increase to 50% capacity as well. Gatherings of 20 people could take place as well.

The concern for state public health leaders is that the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 spreads more rapidly than was initially known, particularly in indoor areas with limited airflow. State contact tracers initially assumed people could only spread COVID-19 once their first symptoms such as dry coughing emerged. Now, they ask infected cases to identify people they had been in contact with 48 hours before symptom onset due to their potential exposure risks.

A report Tuesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday underscored the risk, examining the ease with which COVID-19 spread through an Arkansas church. Testing of 45 of the 92 people who attended the church March 6-11 found 35 cases, including one person who had only attended a small-group bible study.

Roughly 80% of the coronavirus infections cause mild or no symptoms, meaning that people can spread the virus without knowing they are sick. Most people recover. So far, 12,227 Minnesotans with lab-confirmed COVID-19 have recovered to the point that they are no longer required to isolate themselves to prevent spreading the virus.