Erykah Badu

After two weekends at the Austin City Limits Festival, the mystical Dallas R&B hero is heading up I-35 to play a few indoor dates, including her first full Twin Cities concert in over a decade (not counting a too-short set at Soundset 2018). Raves abounded off her first ACL set, and there's no denying the appeal of her soothing, therapeutic style in 2021, even without new material. (8 p.m. Wed., Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $77-$147, ticketmaster.com, no vaccine or mask requirements)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

'Obscenity on Trial: The Case Against Dr. Charles Malchow'

More than a century ago, a St. Paul doctor wrote a sex manual and, partly because he sent copies through the mail, went to the slammer for it. The latest in Landmark Center's series of plays inspired by historical events in the former courthouse, "Obscenity" will be performed by judges, legal professionals and scholars. (7 p.m. Fri., 2 p.m. Sun., Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul, $10, landmarkcenter.org)

CHRIS HEWITT

Owamni Falling Water Festival

"Owamni," which means "falling water" in the Dakota language, was named for the St. Anthony Falls area. This celebration of indigenous cultures along the Mississippi River offers objects from the Minnesota History Center's collection and food by the Sioux Chef and other vendors. There will be art for sale, music performances and more. (1-5 p.m. Sat. Free. Father Hennepin Bluffs Park, 420 SE. Main St., and Water Works Park, 333 S. 1st St., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org)

MELISSA WALKER

Drive-by Truckers

Over 25 years, Patterson Hood, Mike Cooley and their hard-charging Southern rock caravan have churned out 13 albums, one prolific ex-member (Jason Isbell) and too many rowdy and riveting Twin Cities concerts to remember. Word is they're back with a vengeance on tour, after lashing out against Trump America on their 2020 albums "The New OK" and "The Unraveling." Milwaukee blues-rocker Buffalo Nichols opens. (8 p.m. Sat., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $30-$45, axs.com, vaccine/test results and masks required)

C.R.

Cine Latino

The annual festival of features and documentaries from Latin and Iberian people returns, with in-person screenings at St. Anthony Main and virtual screenings wherever you want. Highlights include the U.S. premiere of Mexico's acclaimed "Finlandia" as well as "Son of Monarchs" and "Prayers for the Stolen." (Through Oct. 14, St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 SE. Main St., Mpls. and mspfilm.org, $10-$20)

C.H.

Red Wing Arts Fall Festival

Now in its 55th year, one of Minnesota's oldest juried art fairs returns to Red Wing's historic downtown just as fall colors peak. Featuring more than 100 artists, the festival expands into Central Park with food trucks, music and hands-on art activities.Writer Preeti Kaur Rajpal leads a chalk poetry activity. Chelsea Sagers paints a mural through Red Wing Hope Mural Project. AndPeyton Scott Russellbrings hisSprayfingergraffiti art program. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 10-4 Sun., redwingartsfallfestival.org)

ALICIA ELER

Edo de Waart

Fresh from being named Orchestra of the Year at the prestigious Gramophone Awards, the Minnesota Orchestra welcomes former music director de Waart. Among the musicians he helped hire during his 1986-95 tenure was principal cellist Anthony Ross, who will solo on Joseph Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 2 in D, the centerpiece of a program that features a fanfare by John Adams and Antonin Dvorak's lyrical, folk-flavored Eighth Symphony. (11 a.m. Oct. 14 and 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $25-$99, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Lucy Dacus

More so than her Boygenius bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, Dacus outright rocks, even when she's at her most introspective and wounded. Her third album, "Home Video," offers myriad echoes of '80s/'90s indie-rock and vivid memories of her Virginia upbringing. (8:30 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $20, axs.com, vaccine/test results required)

C.R.

Old Dominion

The winners of CMA's top vocal group for the past three years will celebrate the release of their fourth album, "Time, Tequila & Therapy," with two nights at Mystic Lake Casino. Old Dominion's festive current single, the accordion-accented "I Was on a Boat That Day," made a summery splash, bolstering the country group's hit parade of "One Man Band" and "Written in the Sand." (8 p.m. Sat. & 7 p.m. Sun. Mystic Showroom, Prior Lake, $79 and up, ticketmaster.com).

JON BREAM

'Between Light'

Dancer and choreographer Tamara Ober continues her fruitful collaboration with composer/flutist Julie Johnson for an interdisciplinary reflection on the experience of living in Minneapolis in 2020. Johnson employs looping and effects pedals for layered soundscapes to match Ober's visceral choreography. They will share their new work via a Zoom watch party. (7:30 p.m. Fri., $12; available on demand subsequently, $9, julieflute.net/product/712106)

SHEILA REGAN