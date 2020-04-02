Note to readers: With venues across Minnesota closed by the coronavirus pandemic, artists and organizations have turned to the internet to connect with audiences. The Star Tribune will run this calendar each week. To submit items for consideration, e-mail events@startribune.com.

Dosh: ‘Southside Dispatch Radio’

Daily: The promise of watching someone tinker around the basement wouldn’t normally sound very inviting, but that’s how the inventive drummer, keyboardist and electronics wiz Dosh crafted some of the Twin Cities’ best instrumental albums of the past two decades and became a one-man touring band. He started up his “Southside Dispatch Radio” sessions last week and plans to keep them up every night, all very improvised and free-form, as is just about everything else these days. (7:30-ish p.m. daily; facebook.com/MartinDosh.) (Chris Riemenschneider)

‘The Brave New Workshop Goes Viral’

Saturdays: The Brave New Workshop improv troupe is reimagining its live performance shtick over the internet every Saturday night. For this week’s episode, “Cabin Fever,” comedy favorite Lauren Anderson and BNW artistic director Caleb McEwen will get you laughing in an evening of comedy, storytelling and interviews, as the two longtime collaborators each perform from their own homes. If there’s one thing that might help get us through a pandemic, it’s a bit of laughter. (8 p.m. Sat.; bravenewworkshop.com/theatre/viral.) (Sheila Regan)

Joyann Parker Gospel Brunch

Joyann Parker played the State Fair last year.

Sunday: Twin Cities blues and soul shouter Joyann Parker is livestreaming an hourlong Gospel Brunch at the very civilized hour of 1 p.m. Sunday. With Mark “The Resonator” Lamoine on guitar and harmonies, Parker will interpret spirituals, blues, country, R&B — you name it — with earthy enthusiasm and heavenly intent. Fix the eggs any way you want ’em. (1 p.m. Sun.; facebook.com/joyannparker.) (Jon Bream)

MORE VIRTUAL EVENTS

MUSIC

ACTUAL WOLF: 10:15 p.m. daily. Facebook.

PHILIP BRUNELLE: Noon weekdays. Vocalessence.org

DOSH: 7:30 p.m. daily. Facebook.

VICKY EMERSON: 7 p.m. today. Facebook.

CHRIS KOZA: 8 p.m. today. Facebook.

TIM SIGLER: 9 p.m. today-Sat., Thu.; 2 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

TED HAJNASIEWICZ: 10 a.m. Sat. Facebook.

MOTHER BANJO: With Patty Griffin. 2 p.m. Sat. Facebook and Instagram.

KELLEY HUNT: 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

CHRIS PECK: 7:30 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

ROBERT EVEREST: Virtual concert. 7:30 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

ST. PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: Live video release of Mozart’s Symphony No. 29. 8 p.m. Sat. Thespco.org.

DJ SHANNON BLOWTORCH: Quarantine live dance party. 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook and Twitch.

Lauren Anderson in "Socially Distant -- the Brave New Workshop Goes Viral."

MOTHER BANJO: Gospel singalong. 11 a.m. Sun. Facebook.

JOYANN PARKER: Virtual Sunday Gospel Brunch. 1 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

FLIP PHONE: Digital drag brunch. 1 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

VICKY EMERSON: 5 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

KEN VALDEZ: 7 p.m. Sun. & Thu. Facebook.

DAN NEWTON’S CAFE ACCORDION ORCHESTRA: 6 p.m. Tue. Facebook.

MARTIN DEVANEY: 6 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

SUSAN WERNER: 6 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

SHOTGUN RAGTIME BAND: 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

SCHUBERT CLUB: A previously performed and recorded concert with Accordo. 7:30 p.m. Mon. Schubert.org.

ANNIE FITZGERALD: Lunch Ladies weekly with Vicky Emerson. Noon Tue. Instagram.

GABRIEL DOUGLAS: 7 p.m. Tue. Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SARAH MORRIS: 7 p.m. Tue. Facebook.

YAM HAUS: 7 p.m. Tue. Facebook.

KATIE VERNON: 3 p.m. Wed. Facebook and Instagram.

COLE ALLEN BAND: 6 p.m. Wednesday. Facebook.

DAN ISRAEL: 6 p.m. Wed. Facebook.

NICK COSTA: Themed request show. 6 p.m. Wed. Facebook and Instagram.

JOYANN PARKER: Request show. 7 p.m. Wed. Facebook.

SOUL ASYLUM: Acoustic set by Dave Pirner and Ryan Smith. 9:30 p.m. Wed. Facebook.

DEVON WORLEY BAND: 7 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

JILLIAN RAE: 7 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

ARTS

INDIgenesis: GEN 3: Film shorts from the canceled showcase of work by Native filmmakers and artists. Walkerart.org.

MSP FILM SOCIETY: Select online screenings of movies that would have been screened at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival. Mspfilm.org.

STUDIO PINTURA: Spring floral exhibition virtual show. Ends May 4. YouTube.

HAPPY HOUR ART OPENING: Artist Jodi Reeb gives a virtual tour of her studio. 5 p.m. today. Nemaa.org.

HAIR+NAILS GALLERY: Artist conversation with Hannah E. Brown on her exhibition “Personal Record.” 7 p.m. today. Vimeo.

SCREAM IT OFF SCREEN: A livestreamed edition of the monthly short film competition normally held at the Parkway Theater. 8 p.m. today. YouTube.

BOLLYWOOD DANCE CLASS: Presented by South Asian Arts & Theater House Minnesota. 9 a.m. Sat.; 7 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

E-MAGINATION CELEBRATION: Northfield Arts Guild hosts online gallery tours, art making and performances. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

VIRTUAL LIVE ARTS FEST: Hosted by West Side Farmers Market with livestreaming performers. Noon- 9 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

NORTHEAST SCULPTURE GALLERY & FACTORY: Virtual show opening and livestream tour of the gallery from artist Sara Hanson. 7 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

THEATER

MU-TINI HOUR: Lily Tung Crystal hosts playwright David Henry Hwang and actress Francis Jue. 7 p.m. today. Theatermu.org.

HISTORY THEATRE VIRTUAL GALA: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. E.givesmart.com.

APRIL FOOLS TELETHON: Four Humors Theater presents a livestreamed fundraiser with comedy and music. 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

BRAVE NEW WORKSHOP: Digital comedy series. 8 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

WALKING SHADOW THEATRE COMPANY: “Beowulf.” 8 p.m. Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

MU MONDAYS: Table readings from Asian-American playwrights. 7 p.m. Mon. Theatermu.org.

FANTASTIC VOYAGE IMPROV: 7 p.m. Wed. Facebook.

FAMILY

STAGES BEYOND THE STAGE: Virtual theater activities for kids. Ongoing. Stagestheatre.org.

NATURALISTS LIVE: Wargo Center naturalists livestream fun topics. 10 a.m. today. Facebook.

ST. PAUL PUBLIC LIBRARY STORYTIME: 10:30 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

BAREFOOT PUPPET THEATRE: 11 a.m. today; Mon.-Thu. Facebook.

FAMILY STORYTIME: Hosted by Hennepin County Library. 3:30 p.m. Tue. Facebook.

SPACE EXPLORERS VIRTUAL PROGRAM SERIES: Presented by Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines. 3 p.m. Wed. Facebook.

BOOKS

ANDREW PETERSON: A live reading of the “Wingfeather Saga” series. 7 p.m. nightly. Facebook.

JULIANA BRANDT: A book launch for “The Wolf of Cape Fen.” 2 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

JESSIE DIGGINS: “Brave Enough” virtual launch. 11 a.m. Tue. loft.org.

MINDY MEJIA: Virtual discussion and signing for “Strike Me Down.” 7 p.m. Tue. onceuponacrimebooks.com.

HARRY POTTER STORY HOUR: 7 p.m. Wed. Facebook.