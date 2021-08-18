'Annette'

This musical fantasia may not be the year's best movie (OK, it definitely isn't) but it could stake a claim for weirdest. Almost entirely sung-through, it charts the "A Star Is Born"-esque relationship of a confrontational performance artist (Adam Driver) and an opera singer (Marion Cotillard) whose love blossoms with the birth of a daughter. Who is played by a puppet. Leos Carax's extravagant drama is never dull but it's hard to embrace a musical in which the songs (by pop band Sparks) are dreadful. Amazon

Cindy Adams in 'Gossip.'

'Gossip'

This four-part series looks at the gossip wars between the New York Daily News and the New York Post with an emphasis on the career of Cindy Adams. She won't be lecturing at journalism schools after boasting about how she uses her position to hurt her enemies and protect her friends. In the case of these two tabloids, star columnists seem more inspired by "Sweet Smell of Success" than "All the President's Men." 7 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

'We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert'

CNN's live broadcast of this star-studded event could be a good one — as long as the cable-news network sets aside politics and allows viewers to simply enjoy the music. The lineup includes Carlos Santana, Jennifer Hudson, Paul Simon and Barry Manilow. There's also buzz about headliner Bruce Springsteen dueting with Patti Smith on "Because the Night." 4 p.m. Saturday, CNN

Abby McEnany

'Work in Progress'

Anyone who has suffered from depression or even a bad week will relate to Abby McEnany's journey in the second season of this offbeat sitcom. While the character bounces from one therapist to another, she does her best to embrace life, forcing herself to attend drag-queen readings, dance clubs and gangster bus tours. If Abby can find a little sunshine, there's hope for the rest of us. 10 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

'The Night of the Iguana'

Missing HBO's just concluded "The White Lotus"? This adaptation of the Tennessee Williams play is another melodrama where people behave very badly at a hotel. Richard Burton plays a defrocked priest in John Huston's preposterous but surprisingly lighthearted psychosexual drama, which also features Ava Gardner, Deborah Kerr and not as many lizards as the title might make you expect. Amazon, Criterion Channel