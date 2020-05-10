UNCHARTED TERRITORY

Notable MLB contract milestones from Kent Hrbek’s era:

• Nolan Ryan became MLB’s first guaranteed million-dollar player on Nov. 19, 1979, when he signed a four-year, $4.5 million free-agent deal with the Astros. The Pirates’ Dave Parker earned $1 million the previous year through incentives.

• St. Paul native Dave Winfield signed a 10-year, $16 million free-agent contract with the Yankees on Dec. 15, 1980. It was MLB’s first eight-figure deal and actually paid him $23 million with cost-of-living expenses.

• Twins star Kirby Puckett became MLB’s first $3 million player when he signed a three-year, $9 million deal on Nov. 22, 1989.