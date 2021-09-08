College football players from Minnesota to watch 2021

Eric Abojei

Wyoming offensive lineman

Returns for his fifth season as the starting left guard and veteran leader of Wyoming's offensive line. Started last season for a team that ranked No. 17 in the nation in rushing. Former Cooper standout was the No. 2 player in Minnesota's 2017 class.

Bryce Benhart

Nebraska offensive lineman

The massive former Lakeville North star filled out his 6-9 frame and now weighs over 330 pounds. He started every game at right tackle last season for the Cornhuskers, the only lineman to do that and remain at one position. Ranked as the No. 2 player in Minnesota's 2019 class.

Omar Brown

Northern Iowa defensive back

Two years ago, Brown had a breakout season with 77 tackles and six interceptions to finish as arguably the top freshman defensive player in FCS. Sharing the secondary with Gophers transfer Benny Sapp, the Minneapolis North product finished with eight tackles in UNI's opening loss to Iowa State.

Noah Gindorff

North Dakota State tight end

The 6-6, 266-pound Crosby, Minn., native was a preseason All-America pick on several lists. He was an All-Missouri Valley second team tight end last season. Had two touchdown catches in first-round playoff win vs. Eastern Washington. Led the Bison with six touchdown catches in 2019.

Evan Hull

Northwestern running back

The Wildcats were uncertain about their RB spot, but Hull had nine carries for 87 yards in the opener vs. Michigan State. The Maple Grove native had five rushing touchdowns in his previous two years, including 220 yards and four TDs vs. Massachusetts in 2019.

Jermaine Johnson II

Florida State defensive end

Former Eden Prairie product and No. 1 junior college player in the nation had 7½ sacks in two seasons at Georgia before transferring and taking advantage of the NCAA allowing an extra year. He had seven tackles and 1½ sacks in the Seminoles' opener vs. Notre Dame.

James Kaczor

North Dakota State linebacker

On the Buchanan Award watch list as one of the top defensive players in the FCS. The ex-St. Cloud Tech star was NDSU's second-leading tackler last season with 70 despite missing the playoffs with an injury. He was named to the All-America second team as a junior.

Antonio Montero

Rice linebacker

Most experienced linebacker on Rice's team with 21 starts in 29 games in his career. The Eden Prairie product was fifth on the team in tackles in 2020. Former Star Tribune All-Metro Player of the Year.

Otis Weah

North Dakota running back

Arguably the top tailback in the FCS. Finished with the fifth most votes for the Walter Payton Award last year given to the top offensive player in FCS. Led the Missouri Valley in rushing with 104.3 yards per game in 2020-21. Named to the preseason All-America first team by several publications.

Matt Waletzko

North Dakota offensive lineman

The 6-7, 305-pound Cold Spring, Minn., native started every game at left tackle for a UND offense that only allowed two sacks last season. Named to the preseason All-America third team by STATS. Fully recovered from season-ending injury in 2019.