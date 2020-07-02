Aquatennial organizers, citing the absence of that celebratory feeling, announced Thursday that this year’s activities scheduled for later this month in Minneapolis are canceled.

“We will miss seeing you in person this year,” read a statement from the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

The business group went on to cite two key reasons: the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on public health along with the city’s challenges following the death of George Floyd on May 25 while in police custody.

“Our community continues to navigate the realities of COVID-19 and its impacts on public health,” the statement continued. “We will always prioritize community safety over celebrations. More importantly, Minneapolis is still reeling from the death of George Floyd. Our community has been deeply impacted by his tragic death and the unrest that followed.”

Summing up, the statement said, “It does not feel like it is time to celebrate. We want to take the time to honor our community and give space for the important work that needs to be done.”

Minneapolis’ annual summer party began in 1940 and offers many free events that draw thousands of people downtown. They include the Torchlight Parade, a 5K run and fireworks.

This year’s events were scheduled to run from July 22-25. Organizers have scheduled the 2021 Aquatennial for July 21-24.