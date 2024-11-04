Minnesota-made ‘Oregon Trail’ game being adapted into a movie

“Oregon Trail” was created by three guys finishing up degrees from Northfield’s Carleton College, when they lived together while student teaching in Minneapolis. A City Pages cover story on “Oregon Trail” recounted how Don Rawitsch hoped to teach his history class about westward expansion by mocking up a board game. Roommates Bill Heinemann and Paul Dillenberger came back to the apartment to find Rawitsch sketching a path from Missouri to Oregon, thwarting players with thieves and snake bites along the way.