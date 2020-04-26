Troy Dye mentioned Anthony Barr of the Vikings when asked about his favorite NFL linebackers to watch. That was two months before Saturday, when the Vikings took Dye out of Oregon in the fourth round of the NFL draft.

Dye is a California native, like Barr, and also bracing for a possible position change after dominating as the Ducks inside linebacker for years. Barr moved from a 3-4 edge rusher at UCLA to Vikings linebacker, a transition Dye wants to learn from should he also move to outside linebacker.

“I’m going to be able to pick his brain and really get to know what he does and why he does it,” Dye said, “because he was a transition guy in college like I was. To be able to see what were some of the keys and tools he used to help him.”

On durability, Dye might not need advice. He had a broken thumb and played through a knee injury during Oregon’s Rose Bowl victory against Wisconsin, when he finished with nine tackles. He later had arthroscopic surgery on that knee.

“I wasn’t going to let anything that wasn’t life-threatening or career-ending stop me from playing,” Dye said. “If I can walk, if I can run, I can play. I’m not going to sit on the bench and try to milk stuff.”

Vikings nab Stanley

The Vikings competed with at least three NFL teams for Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley before drafting him in the seventh round. Stanley said those teams wanted to sign him as an undrafted free agent, but General Manager Rick Spielman’s record-setting stockpile of late-round picks was used to secure players like Stanley who would’ve been a priority to sign after the draft.

Stanley hopes for a smooth transition, whenever he’s allowed on the field.

“A lot of their concepts are very similar,” Stanley said. “Obviously, I’ll know more as I dive into the playbook, this is really just my first introduction.”

Osborne’s backup plan

Miami (Fla.) wide receiver K.J. Osborn, drafted in the fifth round by the Vikings, said he doesn’t want the biggest risk of his life to be catching a pass over the middle or competing on punt returns. The criminal justice major said he’d like to someday have a post-playing career in the FBI or Secret Service.

“Growing up, I liked to watch ‘The First 48,’ all those crime shows,” Osborn said. “I like to take risks, want to go in there and save lives. That’s just something I found I’m really interested in outside of football.”

Sorry, Seattle

Safety Brian Cole’s whirlwind Saturday started with a long wait and included accepting an undrafted deal with the Seattle Seahawks before the Vikings drafted the Mississippi State safety with the 249th overall pick in the seventh round.

One of Cole’s first calls was to Cameron Dantzler, his former Bulldogs teammate drafted Friday by the Vikings in the third round.

“As soon as I got off the phone with [the Vikings], I called him,” Cole said. “We work well together, know each other. We’ll stay on top of each other and hold each other accountable.”